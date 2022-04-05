Toni Costa appears with Alaïa, without imagining a strong reaction from his girlfriend

The dancer not only showed his daughter, he also dedicated a message to Adamari López By: Valeria ContrerasN. APR. 04. 2022

Instagram Toni Costa surprised with photography with the daughter he had with Adamari López

after talking about Adamari Lopez, Toni Costa continued to attract attention and it was moved by sharing the emotional moment he lived with his daughter Alaia by starring in a tremendous dance, so dedicated loving wordswhich provoked a strong and unexpected reaction from his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán.

The Spanish dancer used his official Instagram account to share a recording in which he showed the father and daughter dance he performed with the minor for a school activity and on the occasion of such a moving experience, he decided to dedicate a few words to her.

In the message, Toni Costa points out the great love he feels for his firstborn and even took the opportunity to name Adamari López in the publication, a fact that surprised his loyal fans.

“Thank you God for giving me the opportunity to be a father and to live unique and indelible moments with my daughter Alaïa and thanks to her mother for giving me this blessing. Last night was one of those moments that I will never forget, our first dance and I did not hesitate to immortalize it for the memory, I was in a dream with my daughter… I see it and I am moved, it makes it clear to me once again that being a dad and trying to be the best for her it is one of my destinies in this life. I love you my daughter, thank you for being you, ”she highlighted.

However, his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán did not react to said publication, but to the one made by her partner hours later, in which she stressed that her daughter Alaïa was the great love of her life.

Toni Costa shared a photo with the little girl and the phrase: “When you have a daughter, you will come face to face with true love”.