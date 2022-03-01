Toni Costa asks her followers to respect the work of Adamari López’s mother

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They have been in the spotlight after announcing their separation inevitably in 2021, going through various rumors. However, the couple has acted with great maturity and shown to have a great relationship for his daughter Alaïa.

Despite the separation, the driver and the dancer have done everything for the happiness of their only daughter in common, spending dates together important as Christmas or Valentine’sas well as respecting their times alone with the little one.

Recently, Toni Costa shared a video in which he appears talking and playing with Alaïaan emotional father-daughter moment, which he accompanied with the description: “I love these moments by your sideYou don’t know how much my princess @alaia I love youoooooooooooo!!!!!”.

Aware of the video, there were some comments in which her followers claimed that the little girl does not look so happy when she is with Adamari López as seen with her father.

“Your girl Tony, he always looks very happy when he walks with you!!”, “This precious connection never seen or transmitted with the mother”, “I don’t know, but I I see Alaïa happier when he is with his dad”, were some of the comments.

Toni Costa responds to his followers and defends Adamari López

Regarding the comments on the video in question, Toni Costa responded with a forceful message defending the role of Adamari Lopez before the upbringing of Alaïa.

“Please, I’m going to ask you something with respect… both Adamari and I are present in the same way, each one in his role where our daughter is happy with both, they know that the children have their things, attitudes, preferences with each father or mother and that is how our daughter is and it is logical and normal, “he wrote initially.

As he added: “What his mom gives him I can’t give him as on the contrary, that is called complementing each other and being a team, in all this I do not imagine that it would be without her mother or without me, we are both necessary and key pieces in the happiness of our daughter”.

And he concluded: “That is why there is nothing we want more than the happiness and stability of our princessAnd I know we’re doing great do not make two sides because here we are in the same directionthanks for your beautiful words friends, I love you very much”, clarifying that both seek the best for their daughter.