Toni Costa assures that Evelyn Beltrán is her soulmate and reveals if she was unfaithful to Adamari López

most in love Toni Costa assured that Evelyn Beltrán, more than his girlfriend, is his soulmate and finally revealed if he was unfaithful to Adamari López. The Spaniard spoke for the first time in public about his relationship and together with his partner denied all the rumors.

Since Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez announced their separation, speculation about the reason for their breakup began to overflow. Another of the doubts that the fans arose was who would be the next couples of the parents of Alaia.

Although Adamari López may not be ready for a new romance yet, Toni Costa quickly began a relationship with the Mexican Evelyn Beltrán. Because of that, rumors began to spread that the new couple had been unfaithful in their past relationships.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán finally talk about their relationship

This Tuesday, April 5, an interview was released by Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran to Mandy Fridmann in which they revealed all the details of their relationship and even cleared up several rumors. The couple talked about love until accusations they have suffered of infidelity, seeking fame and even being bad parents.

“She’s my best friend, I have to say. Apart from being my partner, she is my best friend, I say she is my soulmate. We look so much alike, we think alike many times”, said Toni Costa about Evelyn Beltrán. The Spaniard also revealed that he met the model thanks to one of her Zumba classes in Austin, Texas.

After both spoke wonders of each other, the moment of truth arrived and the interviewer asked the couple if they had been unfaithful in their past relationships because they started a new romance. “No. I didn’t even know Evelyn when I ended my old relationship, which is the end of April 2021”, Toni Costa revealed.

Regarding the issue of infidelity, Evelyn Beltrán said: “I separated in 2019, but I gave him a second chance for my son. It didn’t work anymore, I already gave him his time and now it’s my turn to be happyI did not know that I was going to meet a great person a few months after having separated.