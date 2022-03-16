Toni Costa becomes romantic with Evelyn Beltrán and dedicates a tender song to her

Toni Costa became romantic with Evelyn Beltrán and through his social networks he dedicated a tender song to her. The dancer has been seen more and more in love with his new girlfriend and the Mexican girl enjoys all the love he gives her to the fullest.

Despite the intense rumors that the couple has faced in which they assure that Toni Costa was unfaithful to the mother of her daughter with Evelyn Beltrán, the duo has remained strong. Even over time they have been seen closer than ever, showing off their love to the four winds.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán raised courtship rumors at the end of 2021, just a few months after the Spaniard separated from Adamari Lopez. However, the couple went public with their relationship and posed together for social media for the first time in March 2022.

instagram reels

Toni Costa brings out her most romantic side with Evelyn Beltrán

Although both show off their time together on social networks in a discreet way, the love they have for each other is perceived from afar. Through their official Instagram accounts, Toni and Evelyn have shared their multiple dates, such as their recent walk in san francisco.

This time Toni Costa took his stories to publish a video in which he is driving and in the background Soraya’s song “How beautiful” is heard. The excerpt he shared reads: “What a beautiful sunrise every morning. How beautiful your eyes of hope. How nice to be with people who love you”, in the publication he tagged his girlfriend.

Evelyn Beltran He did not let Toni Costa’s romantic gesture go unnoticed and shared the dedication in his Instagram stories. “Good morning”, he wrote followed by a heart upon waking up with the tender dedication of his partner.