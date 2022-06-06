Toni Costa burst into tears again in ‘The House of Celebrities 2’

The renowned dancer Toni Costa broke down again in tears in one of the broadcasts of ‘La Casa de los Famosos 2’, the moment was recorded when the Spaniard was teaching a Zumba class, Apparently he couldn’t stand it and was crying in a rather disconsolate way while he was doing his routine.

However, the moment was quite sudden since there was no conversation of any kind, what seems to be is that the Spaniard has been carrying a series of emotions that did not allow him to continue enduring everything he had inside .

As usual, the video went viral and the comments were immediate, as there were people who supported and understood him, as others also took advantage of criticizing him for crying that way in front of the cameras.

“Come on Toni, every day there is less to hug your little princess and Evelin”, “People now have no feelings, everyone knows the pain they carry inside, we are not perfect”, “They have no heart, that bad comments have never missed someone“,” What a lack of empathy from people, he is a human being who feels and suffers, maybe the song reminds him of something or someone “, were some of the comments that were recorded in the aforementioned publication.

All this happened when in the background a song by Colombian Karol G called ‘Ocean’ was playing. What could be some memories that the lyrics of the mentioned musical theme would bring him.

However, it would not be the first time that this usually happens in the aforementioned reality show, since It had already happened because on one occasion he stated that he missed Evelyn BeltránWho is your current partner?

Beltrán and the Zumba instructor have been in a relationship for at least eight months. In turn, they criticized him on social networks, considering it exaggerated that he shed tears for a person with whom he had been together for so little time, and the experiences cannot be compared to break into tears in that way.

