Toni Costa celebrates Evelyn Beltrán’s birthday with a tender message

Toni Costa used his social networks to congratulate his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán, better known as “La Bichota”, on the occasion of her 27th birthday.

“The love you give always comes back to you, in another time, in another person, in other circumstances, but it always comes back”, wrote the famous Spanish dancer, ex of Adamari López.

Toni Costa congratulates Evelyn Beltrán
Photo: Instagram @toni

The message of Tony Costa It was open to many interpretations and could even refer to past relationships.

This image was taken up by the famous Tiktoker on her Instagram account. She also shared a video in which she can be seen in her pajamas, on the bed, with some 26 balloons, which she later changed to 27, and some photos of the luxurious gifts she received.

“Goodbye 26. You were good to me, now I’m ready to live life to the fullest,” wrote at the bottom of the post.

Evelyn Beltran celebrated her birthday
Photo: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

It should be noted that Evelyn Beltrán, traveled this weekend from Texas to Orlando, Florida, to see her boyfriend and support him in the Zumba classes he offered this weekend.

Photo: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

In fact, in some of the images, the influencer is seen taking classes from her new boyfriend, accompanied by other friends.

