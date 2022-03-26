Toni Costa confesses: Does your daughter Alaïa already know her new girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán?

Tony Costa decided to give himself another chance at love with Mexican model Evelyn Beltránafter having ended his long relationship with Adamari Lópezwhich has been the subject of conversation for several weeks.

However, Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez have proven to have ended in the best way for the sake of their only daughter in common Alaïawho recently, the Spanish dancer confessed in an interview with the program “Red Hot”you already know about the existence of your new girlfriend.

During this broadcast, Toni Costa was sincere for the first time about their new relationship and commented, “We are in times when Alaïa knows a little more“.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran.

Does Alaïa already know Evelyn Beltrán?

However, despite already knowing about the existence of Evelyn Beltran, Toni Costa confessed that they still don’t know each other: “Although she knows that I have a girlfriend, obviously it is not that ‘I already have a girlfriend, here she is, take’. No,” he pointed out.

And he corroborated: “‘Daddy has a girlfriend…’. Let’s see how we can focus that so that it has the least possible impact on her and obviously it’s not time for Alaïa to meet her in personAll that will come little by little.”

On his relationship with the Mexican model, Toni Costa revealed: “It’s been a few months now, you know that in love there is no time. We are very happy, we are very calm and with the very clear conscience that we have done things well”.