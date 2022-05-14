Toni Costa confesses that she suffered depression after separation with Adamari López

The separation between Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez became one of the most mediatic since the public eye questioned what had been the reasons why the couple -who had revealed that they would marry after the pandemic- decided to divorce after 10 years of relationship and by sharing the little girlAlaia.

Now that the Spanish dancer is participating in “The House of the Famous“, Niurka He questioned her about her relationship with the host of “Hoy Día”: “And who said ‘heart, we’ve come this far?” The scandal woman questioned her.

To which Toni Costa replied: “It was her and I accepted it“, just as he confessed that although he is currently very calm and both he and his ex-partner are in the best moment of their lives, he accepted that feeling calm and at peace was not easy.

“I went through depression“Said the Spanish dancer since their separation caused a lot of controversy since the celebrities did not reveal the reason for their separation and among some entertainment media it was rumored that the cause of the separation was Toni Costa’s sexual orientation.

“I’ve never been with a man, I’ve always had girlfriends, but ‘since he’s a dancer’ they look for the macabre story, the culprit… I was very fucked up, the grayest moment of my life is those months”confessed the dance coach.