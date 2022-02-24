Toni Costa confirms her relationship with the ‘tiktoker’ Evelyn Beltrán | Famous

After months of speculation about a new romance, Toni Costa confirmed that he has a relationship with the ‘tiktoker’ Evelyn Beltrán, also known as ‘La Bichota’. The rumors began in October 2021, five months after the Spaniard and Adamari López announced their separation.
The Spanish dancer was recently intercepted by a reporter at the end of one of his classes in a place in Miami, where he was questioned about the state of his heart.
” He’s been busy for a whileso I’m very well, very calm and happy, above all happy,” he told ‘Gossip Live’. Given the reporter’s insistence on the name of his partner, Toni replied: ” everyone already knowsYou already know, do a good search.” “Evelyn?” questioned the journalist, “that’s where it goes, yes,” said Toni.
Toni Costa was happy and smiling at the confirmation of her new relationship with Evelyn Beltrán.
“Can’t you see the smile I have? Everything is fine, it is important that love prevails, what do you want me to tell you? Whatever happens, but I am very happy, very calm, we are very comfortable“He added in the interview.
Although they have been discreet, in social networks both interact giving ‘like’ to your posts.
How is it with Adamari López?
“It would be necessary to make her detail. We went with Adamari, with her mother, to share a little with her so that keep watching that union of parents and that example above all”.
About his ex-partner he said: ” I will always love her because she is the mother of my daughter, we have good affection, we have good condition and since we are a team with Alaïa, well, that’s how it has to be, “he added.
Who is Evelyn Beltran?
She is a model, singer and ‘influencer’, better known on social networks as ‘La Bichota’. As it appears on her Instagram profile, she is of Mexican origin and resides in Austin, Texas.
She has participated in several beauty pageants and in 2014 she was crowned Miss US Texas.
He has a 4-year-old son named Timothy.