Toni Costa confirms his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán: “I’m happy”

Toni Costa cannot hide her happiness. After the program Gossip No Likepresented by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, ensured that the dancer had a romantic relationship with Evelyn Beltranthe Spanish have finally recognized it.

In exclusive statements, Adamari López’s ex confirmed that his heart “has been busy for a while” and that he is happy to start a new romantic relationship.

“He has been busy for a while, I am very well, very calm and happy, above all, happy”, declared Toni Costa after participating in a dance session at a fitness center in Miami, Florida.

A SECRET WITH VOICES

Although neither of them published photos together on Valentine’s Day, the rumors practically confirmed themselves since each one published an image in the same place and at the same timeshowing that they were together on such an important date for couples.

“Doesn’t it show in the smile I have? All very well. It is important that love prevails, that what has to be will be, but I I am very happy, very calm, and we are very comfortable. I can’t tell you much more”, he commented.

Despite everything, Toni Costa assures that the relationship with her ex, Adamari López, is still as good as ever. “With her, everything is going to be fantastic. ANDor I will always love her because she is the mother of my daughter. We have good affection, we have a good connection and since we are a team with Alaïa, that is how it has to be”, she said.