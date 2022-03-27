Toni Costa, deeply in love, thanks Evelyn Beltrán for the sacrifices she makes to see him

Toni Costa, almost a year after his separation from Adamari López, is in a great moment at a professional level, with sold-out venues in the United States and Latin America, where he offers his dance master classes.

Through social networks, she shares videos and photos of the love that her followers show her in each of the classes she teaches. This Friday it was his turn to travel to the city of Oakland, California, where his dance students received him with shouts of joy, for which he did not miss the opportunity to thank them.

“I love the closeness of people, spending unique moments with everyone and making my class a party (while they in turn are burning calories and doing physical good, they are contributing positive things to their lives with dance and that fills me with happiness). TI have the best “job” in the world, well, when you love what you do, it’s not called work, it’s called a blessing,” he wrote at the bottom of a video that portrays this experience.

Toni Costa dedicates emotional words to Evelyn Beltrán

Photo: Instagram @toni

Without a doubt, what caught the most attention was the special mention he made to his new life partner, Evelyn Beltran. also known as “La Bichota”.

“Thanks to my girlfriend Evelyn for being there, supporting me, helping me with everything, recording me, keeping an eye on me, what I need at all times, doing the lives and Instagram stories and joining me in my work taking advantage of her days off...” he added.

And it is that for a few weeks, the Mexican model has been with Tony Costa on their class tour around the country, and in their free time they take advantage of the time to be together.

Evelyn Beltrán enjoys Toni Costa’s training

Photo: Instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

As it was expected Toni Costa’s love message to Evelyn caused a furor and immediately his faithful admirers reacted wishing him the best.

“How they love you, that demonstration of love towards you is well deserved, that happens when people give themselves to love and you have achieved it, may God continue to Bless you”, “Finally, Toni, let them be very happy. She looks like a very good girl and very beautiful. God bless you always. you deserve the best, never let them pay for your electricity”, “Many successes in everything you undertake, may God always be there taking care of you, and giving that spirit of joy and strength”, “Long live LOVE!!! I am glad that your girlfriend supports you in everything, that is love and that is a good relationship as a couple. Congratulations to both of you!!” were some of the comments.

