Toni Costa defends romance with his new girlfriend and responds to criticism | Famous

Toni Costa responds to accusations by his new girlfriend
Last weekend, Evelyn Beltrán celebrated her 27th birthday and the occasion served for her and Toni Costa to be seen together for the first time on Instagram. This has caused some followers of the dancer from Look who is dancing criticize the romance
” You would have left your daughter’s mother first and then you would have had another relationship,” wrote a follower on Instagram this Monday, February 28.
The Spaniard was not silent and stopped the comment short: ” And what makes you think that it didn’t happen that way? Find out first and see the dates.
Among the Iberian followers, there were several who supported his response and applauded that he defended himself against speculation.
And it is that since he separated from Adamari López there were those who affirmed that he had done it because he supposedly had a relationship with someone else.
Toni Costa says he is happy after announcing his new love relationship
Another point that the dancer made clear to his followers is that he is happy with his life.
“I don’t understand why everyone tells him he deserves to be happy, I think he always has been,” wrote another of his followers.
Costa responded with a resounding “so is” to specify the state of mind that reigns in him.
This is how Toni Costa confirmed that he has a girlfriend
Four months after the speculation of the new romance began, the Spaniard showed his happiness by confirming his courtship with the “influencer” Evelyn Beltrán.
“We are very comfortable”he told ‘Chisme en vivo’, “doesn’t my smile show? Everything is fine, it’s important that love prevails, what do you want me to tell you?”
“What has to be is given, but I am very happy, very calm“He added in the interview.
Since that day, both have been more constant in showing their love publicly with affectionate messages on Instagram. Before they had preferred to be more discreet.
As for the current dynamics that she has with Adamari López, Toni Costa was clear: “I will always love her because she is my daughter’s mother, we have good affection, we have good condition and since we are a team with Alaïa, well, that’s how she has what to be”.