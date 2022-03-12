Toni Costa: Evelyn Beltrán, why she separated from Timbo Domínguez, the father of her son | United States Celebs | FAME

In recent weeks, one of the topics of the moment was the confirmation of the relationship between Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltran after many months in which both denied the obvious. Although the two captured the attention of the media, many forgot another protagonist of this love.

MORE INFORMATION: How was the love between Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa born?

Although many mentioned Adamari López, ex-partner of the Spaniard, they still needed to know about Timbo Dominguezthe father of the son of Evelynwith whom he also had an extensive 8-year relationship that ended last year in a way that was not very desirable for any of the parties involved.

Out of curiosity to know a little more about it, the media outlet People in Spanish spoke exclusively with Timbo Domínguez, who had no problem telling his version of events and what he feels about his ex-partner’s new relationship.

Timbo Dominguez became known when he was a couple of Evelyn Beltrán (Photo: Timbo Dominguez / Instagram)

WHY DID EVELYN BELTRÁN END HER PREVIOUS RELATIONSHIP?

One of the issues that caused the most uncertainty in public opinion was knowing how long Evelyn Beltrán had been single before starting a new romance with Tony Costa.

In addition, he also wanted to know why he ended up with Timbo and he himself gave the details, although he left more doubts than certainties. He even spoke of infidelity.

“Evelyn and I separated in September, so it’s been 7 months now. We were together a total of eight years. I did everything I could to keep my family and relationship together as family is very important to me. The only reason she could give me was that she was no longer happy. It wasn’t until October that I found out about the infidelity.”Timbo said.

When asked what he thinks about the Spanish dancer, he said absolutely nothing because he doesn’t know him personally.

HOW DO YOU GET ON WITH THE MOTHER OF YOUR CHILD?

Timbo Domínguez and Evelyn Beltrán, during all the time they were together, had a son named Timothy, who is now five years old, so he has to keep in touch with her.

By revealing how he gets along with the mother of his son and the time he spends with the minor, Timbo hinted that she is leaving him a little aside for reasons unknown to him.

“We see very little of each other and we try to keep our communication only about our son, so it’s good that way. He lives with her half the week and with me the other half. He spends half of her time with her and the other half with me. Although sometimes more with me, since she is “busy”, and I am always available for him”he added.

WHO IS TIMBO DOMINGUEZ, EVELYN BELTRÁN’S EX?

Timbo Dominguez is a health coach and bodybuilder who was a partner of Evelyn Beltranwith whom do you have a son named Timothy. The young man gained recognition during his courtship of more than eight years with the Mexican, with whom he lived in United States.

The athlete enjoys using their social media, where he not only shares images with his son, but also snapshots of his anatomy, in order to publicize his achievements in terms of his physique and thus motivate others to follow his path. MORE DETAILS HERE.