Toni Costa falls in love with Evelyn Beltrán with her daring dance steps

Tony Costa shared a video in which left Evelyn Beltrán completely in love with her daring dance steps. The dancer lit up social networks with his sensual hip movements, causing hundreds of comments, including his girlfriend’s.

Evelyn Beltran and Toni Costa Rumors of romance arose at the end of 2021, just a short time after the Spaniard announced his separation from Adamari Lopez. While neither of them commented on the reason for their breakup, they assure that it was infidelity on the part of the dancer.

Toni Costa shows her best and most sensual dance steps

Through his official Instagram account Tony Costa He has dedicated himself to sharing a large part of his day to day with his admirers. From the surprise birthday party she threw to Evelyn Beltran until the recent celebration that he and adamari lopez to celebrate seven years of Alaia.

In addition to his family time and his love life, Tony Costa He pampers his faithful followers with videos of him dancing. This time, the Spaniard published a sensual dance routine in which he appeared alongside Daniel and Nicolás García.

Instagram

Among the hundreds of comments that praised and were surprised by the movements of Tony Costa highlighted his girlfriend’s Evelyn Beltran who wrote: “Meeeee you lovesssssss”, followed by a fire emoticon and another of a face in love.

See Toni Costa’s dance here: