Toni Costa fans cry with his farewell video: Alaïa gave him a stuffed animal that represents his heart

Tony Costa He tells his daughter Alaïa that he will always think of her, that he will remember her at all times. That he will hug the stuffed heart that she gave him and he will always think of her when he holds it in her arms. Without a doubt, this has been the most painful farewell of Adamari López’s ex, since he has characterized himself as a very present father in the life of his little and only daughter.

He already says it in the text that accompanied this video, he has a heart in a thousand pieces. And the public has cried with him, before this hard and loving farewell video. “Uf, my heart in a thousand pieces, I had never felt anything like that when saying goodbye to my princess Alaïa, this time it was different, it was a very heartfelt goodbye, we cried a lot together, we hugged each other so many times, she filled me with kisses and words that are so, so beautiful, full of love, of feeling, and in turn in such a mature and conscious way, that while I write this, my eyes have no more tears…” Toni wrote.

Toni’s audience without hesitation has commented on this video and they say: “That girl loves her dad so much and is always happy whenever she is with him.” Others add: “I know it will be difficult for you to separate from your pretty little princess Alaïa. But you have to achieve your dreams, which are also for her. Many successes Tony, you are a nice father. I’m coming for you.”

The loyal fans of the Univision choreographer are determined to make him win this second season of Telemundo’s reality show: La Casa de los Famosos.

In her message Toni also says: “I’m going to miss her so much, you can’t imagine… Well now you know from the video that if you see me hugging a stuffed pink heart it’s because Alaïa gave it to me, and she told me that there her heart and mine are together. I collapse when I hear her say things like that to me, it’s my life, it’s my joy, it’s my everything. Without her I feel I am incomplete. I love you daughter, I love you with all my being. Papi goes to work to achieve a dream that he is getting closer to, and how you say: “Don’t worry, daddy, the days go by quickly”.

