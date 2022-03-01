Toni Costa in love: He made a surprise birthday party for his girlfriend

Tony Costa in love, he threw a surprise birthday party for his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltránand he himself shared some images on his social networks.

Yes, just as you read it, after the dancer gave him an interview with Antoni Belchi for La Opinion and ‘Gossip Live’, where he confirmed that his heart was busyand her own ex, Adamari López, will talk about her daughter’s father’s new relationship, Toni chose the birthday of her new love to shout from the rooftops that she is happy.

It all started on Friday night, when Evelyn posted a picture of their hands toasting on Instagram, and then he shared it. What followed was a very romantic and working weekend. She accompanied the dancer to two Zumba performances he had in Orlando, Florida..

It was precisely in the house where they stayed, where she received her 27th birthday, and although the celebration, due to the images, was more intimate than public, the surprise would come a day later: on Sunday.

Yes, as we have seen in the past with his ex, Adamari, or his daughter Alaïa, Toni blindly took Evelyn to what would be a party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

At that party Toni, for the first time, shared images with his girlfriend, hugging and showing part of what he prepared for her: signs with your name, music and friends in the pool and a big glamorous cake.

Just the same day as the surprise party for his Evelyn, too Toni’s mother, Doña Carmen, arrived in Miami to meet her future daughter-in-law?.. We cannot confirm if he will actually meet Evelyn, but The trip from Spain to Miami, by the dancer’s mother, would be to be with Alaïa on her 6th birthday, which will be this coming March 4.

Where is Toni’s mother staying? At Adamari’s house with her granddaughter. Let’s remember that López will be broadcasting ‘Hoy Día’ from Puerto Rico for a few days, and Doña Carmen will take care of Alaïa.

LOOK HERE WHAT THE HAPPY COUPLE OF THE SURPRISE BIRTHDAY SHARE:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

• Toni Costa shows the house and Evelyn Beltrán shows off the bed: they say they are on a romantic weekend

•Toni Costa confirms his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán: “I’m happy”

•Friend of Adamari López, with whom she was linked, breaks the silence: “Respect my decision to be gay”