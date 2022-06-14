Toni Costa is shocked to see that Daniella Navarro lowers her pants on her face

The grabs in La Casa de los Famosos are the order of the day and this time they were Daniella Navarro and Niurka Marcos the protagonists, who said everything in front of their companions and even talked about the body of both, so the Venezuelan did not remain silent.

But in the midst of this heated discussion, where Navarro said countless vulgarities to the Cuban, and even decided to lower the pants he was wearing to show his buttocks, there was something else that caught the eye.

And it is that Just when Daniella showed her rear to show that she is natural, Toni Costa was on one side, who preferred to look down and cover herself with her cap so as not to see what the actress did in front of everyone.

As expected, the reactions to this war of back and forth were immediate, But there were those who paid more attention to the reaction of the Spaniard, because the dancer preferred to act as if the virgin spoke to him, since he did not want to see Daniella’s butt.

This situation did not go unnoticed by the fans, who immediately did their thing and came out to comment, “The best thing is Toni’s face”, “Well, the smell was shot”, “Toni’s face of what am I doing here”are just some of the messages that are read in the different publications that circulate on social networks, where Adamari López’s ex was pointed out as respectful, although the mockery for the element that he lived did not wait.

