Toni Costa loses his tongue and reveals the secret of Adamari López to look like this at 51

One more time Toni Costa monopolized the eyes in The House of the Famous, but this time it was not for sending a birthday greeting to Adamari Lópezbut for airing intimacies of his romance with her and even the presenter’s secret to look radiant at 51 years old.

It turns out that the dancer, who was meeting with several companions from the mansion, began by saying that Their love story began at a concert that, coincidentally, belonged to Luis Fonsi, who was the driver’s partner, but since then they fell in love and that is how they gave way to a relationship of just over ten years.

ALL THE DETAILS! Adamari López passes by when asked about Toni Costa’s congratulations on her birthday

And precisely speaking of dates, Toni pointed out that he met Ada when she was 40 years old, for which he assured that his ex-wife has always looked radiant and beautiful, something that his colleagues endorsed by pointing out that López looks spectacular.

But it was then that Costa lost his tongue and pointed out, “The trick is, lots of cream. She has been putting on cream since she was a child and Alaïa, my daughter, the same”, words with which the Zumba instructor revealed Adamari’s best kept secret.

Toni Costa and Eduardo Rodríguez go up to the suite holding hands while yelling at them: “Kiss!”

However, there was something else that caught the attention of the fans, as some noted that Toni talks more about his princess’s mother than about his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán, in addition to the fact that others pointed out that he should not be uncovering these intimacies, while others were left wanting to know which cream the driver uses.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!