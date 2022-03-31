Toni Costa makes a strong statement after tears of Adamari López

The dancer broke the silence about his life as a couple with the driver By: Valeria ContrerasN. SEA. 30. 2022

After what Adamari López burst into tears in an interview and affirm that she never imagined that she would end up being a single mother, Tony Costa grabbed the headlines and that is He made a strong statement about the life he led with the driver.

And it is that several users pointed out that during the years that he was a partner of the Puerto Rican, he enjoyed a good standard of living thanks to her, affirming that the actress not only supported her daughter Alaïa, but also him.

“He takes her to school. It is what she has to do, it is her responsibility. While she (Adamari) left early for work. Someone had to do it to keep the home,” said a user on the Spanish’s official Instagram account.

Faced with the defamation, Toni Costa did not remain silent and responded forcefully to the accusations against him, stating that he was also responsible for the household economy.

“We all kept the home and we all worked and we work daily I have my responsibilities clear like any dadI do and I will do everything for my daughter, her present and future, “he said.

The dancer continued with his statements, which were applauded by his loyal fans and stressed that he is already used to being judged without knowing for sure the truth of what was happening in the house he shared with Adamari López.

“People who give their opinions with evil, without respect, judging without knowing or knowing are unhappy and capable of saying anything, that is how it is, someone who is fully happy does not even have a second in his life to stop and talk about what he does not know, thank you for your words”, said the choreographer.

Why did Adamari López cry?

Toni Costa’s words came to light just a few days after Adamari López gave an interview in which she revealed, through tears, that she had always dreamed of a family and that she never imagined that she would end up raising her daughter alone.