Toni Costa no longer hides her new love

Insinuations on social networks with reactions to each other’s publications were for months the common thread that indicated a sentimental relationship between Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán. But not anymore.

Yesterday the couple posted on their Instagram accounts confirming what was an open secret for months: there is a lot, a lot of love.

Evelyn was the first to post a photo on her Instagram account with their hands holding wine glasses and at the bottom of it the message: “Cheers for everything that life has in store for us @toni”. The Zumba instructor, for his part, shared the moment on the same social network, finally confirming the relationship.

Toni Costa and his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán, confirmed their romantic relationship on social networks. ( Instagram )

This revelation occurs after a television program approached Toni about his new love and he assured that he was happy. For her part, Adamari López, who was her sentimental partner for years and is the mother of her daughter Alaïa, assured during the program she co-animates, “Hoy día” (Telemundo), that she was happy for the new sentimental stage that Toni had.

Several months have passed since the rumors of the relationship between Toni and Evelyn, a Mexican model, based in Austin, Texas, began. It is said that the love between the two arose during one of Toni’s trips to this city as part of her Zumba classes.

It was enough for them to start following each other and commenting on their respective social media accounts for the followers to connect the dots and suspect a relationship between the two. In fact, given her comments, Evelyn decided to keep her Instagram account private… for several days.