Toni Costa of the most in love shares a daring photo session with Evelyn Beltrán

Toni Costa no longer hides his love for Evelyn Beltrán and despite the criticism that this romance may generate, It is increasingly common for the couple to share details of their relationship such as trips, dinners and romantic getaways.

This time it was the Spanish dancer for the first time on his Instagram account shared a series of photographs in which he is seen posing with his girlfriend, the Mexican model, also known as “The Bichot”.

Toni Costa poses in love with Evelyn Beltrán

Photo: Instagram @toni

In the images, Adamari López’s ex is seen wearing a very formal and elegant blue suit, while she poses with different dresses, blue, silver and red.

At the bottom of the post, Tony Costa he limited himself to tagging his girlfriend with heart emoticons, to which she responded with “I love you, my love”.

A few weeks ago, The couple shared on their social networks a preview of this photo session in which they both look very much in love.

Toni Costa boasts his love for Evelyn Beltrán

Photo: Instagram @toni

As expected, his followers reacted with compliments to the couple, wishing them the best, celebrating that Toni looks happier than ever.

Some weeks ago, Toni and Evelyn spoke for the first time about their romance, assuring that from the first time they went out they knew they would be soulmates. For now they are in love and they do not rule out taking the next step in their relationship in a few months, moving in together and having their children live together more.

