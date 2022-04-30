Toni Costa receives a tender and unexpected gift from his beloved Evelyn Beltrán

Toni Costa has found a romantic partner in Evelyn Beltrán. The model is not only sexy to the max, but also has details that he had never received before. The famous Univision choreographer shared on Instagram that his girlfriend gave him a flower arrangement and admitted that he had never received such a detail. It should be noted that these were the same color as the hair of Carol G.

But Toni was not far behind, he also gave his girl a floral gift for Mother’s Day that is coming up. Except that her roses were red, a color that symbolizes her passion.

Remembering that red in roses is a symbol of passion and love, we wanted to discover what the blue or turquoise ones that Evelyn Beltrán gave Toni Costa mean and we came across similar messages.

According to an article in Mundo Deportivo: “The blue rose It was used by the poets of romanticism to express an ideal of unattainable love or an impossible love. For that reason, giving a blue rose it means a passionate and impossible love towards the person to whom you give it.” It will be that soon we will see Toni give her an engagement ring, so that she knows that this is not an impossible love…

But beware, there are many other sites that have other options that sound much better, such as the one proposed by Ok Diario that says: “represents mystery Y wisdom“.

