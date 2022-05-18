Toni Costa regretted the attitude of Adamari López

Mezcaliente Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez

Toni Costa lived an emotional moment in “La Casa de los Famosos” (Telemundo), due to her former partner, the television presenter Adamari López. Not because of anything the 50-year-old Puerto Rican and mother of her daughter Alaia, 7, has done or said. But for a few flattering comments made by Niurka Marcos about the figure of the driver.

After the impasse it became clear that Toni Costa has resented that his ex-wife does not defend him before public opinion when they have blamed him for their breakup, after ten years of relationship.

“I went through depression (…) I have never been with a man, I have always had girlfriends, but since he is a dancer they look for the macabre story, the culprit. I was very screwed, the grayest moment of my life was those months, ”said Costa, 38, about the rumors that López would have chosen to separate from him due to her adventures with other men.

In this sense, Toni Costa stressed that Adamari never defended him against the rumors, instead, he affirmed, he has always defended her.

One of the first to react was Niurka Marcos, who lamented the Puerto Rican’s attitude and took the opportunity to give her opinion on what her figure has been and is.

“There was a time when it became ugly, embarrassed, wizened, fat and haggard. I remember when she saw her on the programs, I don’t know what, but she got horrible weight (…) Now she is beautiful and enlightened, that is, she is coquettish, “said Niurka Marcos about Adamari López.

The comment did not please the dancer, who sought the opportunity to make the vedette, 54, see it. “She hurt me and I had to tell you,” Costa pointed out to her fellow prisoner about the acid comment she made about her ex. Marcos’s reaction was very receptive and he quickly apologized.

“It’s fine and I love that you did it because it speaks to the big heart you have. And it doesn’t just talk about the heart, it talks about the great dad your daughter has and talks about how you make the difference between you and Adamari. How you defend her and she didn’t defend you when you needed it, but don’t you care?” The dancer asked him, still incredulous that Costa didn’t care that his ex didn’t defend him, to which he replied with a “no”, and stressed to the Cuban not to make negative comments about the mother of her daughter.

“Don’t do it in front of me because Alaïa can see it and can tell what kind of dad I have that hasn’t defended my mom. But I know this will stay here. And I knew perfectly well that she could come to talk to you like that because you are a roller coaster of emotions that you also have that peace and I was looking for that moment. I did not do it before, I did not do it in front of anyone, I did it here with you because I knew that I could do it and that this conversation was going to be a success and that we were even going to connect more, ”she pointed out.