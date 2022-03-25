Toni Costa responds if he was unfaithful to Adamari López

the famous choreographer Tony Costa He was honest about his private life and for the first time publicly answered the question about the rumors that an infidelity was the cause of his separation from Adamari Lopez.

After the Spanish dancer confirmed his relationship with the influencer Evelyn BeltranThe speculations that this could have been the cause of her separation from Adamari, did not wait because on one occasion the Puerto Rican said that the breakup was due to the fact that she needed to be respected.

Since Evelyn Beltrán appeared on the scene, and then Toni confirmed that she is his girlfriend, rumors began that if she would be the third in discord… That if the reason that Adamari López has spoken so much about the separation was because she needed to be respected she had her name.

Bikinazo by Adamari López with Toni Costa lights up the networks Indirect from Adamari López to Toni Costa and her new partner? Adamari López says goodbye to Toni Costa and presents her new dance partner

“This is a very young relationship, we have been together for a few months, in love there is no time… I met Evelyn in a class in August, and we started dating in September, it was 5 months that I had been single because the separation was at the end of April ”, Costa released to the program “Al Rojo Vivo” broadcast by Telemundo.

He also clarified if Evelyn was with the father of her child when they started dating.

“She didn’t get into my relationship because I didn’t even know her, and I didn’t get into her relationship because she was separated when we started dating,” he said.

Adamari López and Toni Costa confirmed their separation at the end of last May after 10 years together and the procreation of their daughter Alaïa.

“Today I want to share with you that it is difficult news to assimilate, but as I have always done and with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer that you hear it from me. As you well know, I have been focused on leading a healthy lifestyle for some time and it has been precisely this stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost 10 years of union and having the joy of procreating our beloved Alaia together, I have decided to reevaluate our relationship and give us some time to see if we can rescue her from it. On more than one occasion, life has given me opportunities to continue growing and learning, but above all things, it has taught me that with tenacity, love and patience, everything can always be achieved. I am fully confident that this will not be the exception, ”she said at the time.