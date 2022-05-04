Toni Costa responds to a comment from a woman who said that Adamari López left him because he is bisexual

the spanish dancer Tony Costa He responded angrily to a comment from a social media netizen questioning his sexuality.

This happened on social media Instagram after Costa published a photo with his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

“I don’t know what @evelynbeltranoficial presumes Adamaris left him for something. She herself @adamarilopez confirmed that she is bisexual @toni ”, reads the comment published by a woman.

After this, the dancer was forced to respond to him since it is not the first time they have made this type of comment.

In a forceful way, Adamari López’s ex-partner told him that if that were the case, he would say it publicly.

“hahaha you are daring and disrespectful, if I were I would say it openly, without problems, but I feel sorry for you, it is not the case, they are already boring with that antics, I advise you to move forward and be happy please, it will do you good. God bless you,” she instructed him.

For a few months Toni Costa has had a romantic relationship with the Mexican influencer, Evelyn Beltrán. Prior to that, he spent almost a decade in a relationship with the Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López, with whom he procreated little Alaïa.

Nothing is known about the reasons for the break between the Puerto Rican and the Spaniard, although in an interview with People en Español, López confessed, without giving specific details, about the difficult situation of ending her relationship with the father of his daughter after almost 10 years.

“There are things that I could not allow for myself, but especially for my daughter. He and I know what happened. He knows the reason. I didn’t make the decision lightly, it wasn’t a tantrum. It is not a whim, it is not a punishment, ”said the Puerto Rican lover to the magazine.

“We were going through a situation that had happened on more than one occasion and that I was not going to allow. After all the things I’ve been through, I can’t afford it. What was happening was not the right thing to do,” she emphasized.