Toni Costa returns to uncover another secret of Adamari López

During much of his stay in The House of the Famous, Toni Costa has made it very clear that treasures great moments that he lived next to Adamari López, who was his partner for a little more than 10 yearsso the Spaniard has been talking about her and even revealed a new secret of the presenter which also involves his daughter Alaïa. And it is that while they made the beds, the dancer told his companions that his little girl is a fan of putting them to play soccer, but that Adamari’s competitiveness is so great that he and his princess are surprised because the driver disputes those family games with everything. “(Alaïa) makes Adamari and me play, I’m always the goalkeeper, because they like to play against each other. And I tell him, ‘Adamari, turn him down, turn him down, your daughter has to win’”, He began by telling Toni about these sports anecdotes with his ex-partner and his girl.

Likewise, the dancer added that these games have often ended in “fights” between the driver and the seven-year-old girl: “Well, it complicates it and everything… No, no, no, she (Adamari) wants to score and win too. Kick hard. And Alaïa has her temper and everything and when things don’t work out for her she gets angry. And I tell her, ‘Alaïa, give your mom a kiss and we’re going to continue playing, she leaves her pride, she’s mom’ ”Costa added about how they settle their differences on the court.

Even Costa revealed the great character that his princess has, “She is small but feisty, very feisty, but she dribbles with her right and scores with her left”, in addition to uncovering that her daughter is so good at playing that a team already wants her among its ranks.