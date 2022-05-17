Toni Costa reveals STRONG details about her separation from Adamari López: “I left home”

The second season “The House of the Famous“It has been very controversial in its early days thanks to all the celebrities involved in it.

One of the most controversial issues has been the statements that Niurka did about the physique of Adamari Lopez in the past, where he called her “fat”, “ugly”, and “hag-eyed”.

Related news

The Cuban lashed out at the driver of “today” for supposedly not having defended Tony Costa when they questioned his sexual preferences and many claimed that he was homosexual.

After this, the dancer showed his annoyance with the controversial actress after the hurtful comments he made about his ex-partner, for which he said he felt hurt and the Cuban ended up apologizing.

IG @toni

Likewise, the Spaniard spoke about how hard it was for him to separate from the Puerto Rican and told more details that led them to end their relationship just over 10 years old.

More than a year after their breakup, the father of Alaia He decided to open up to his reality teammates, where he assured that the relationship was deteriorating and there was nothing else to do.

“A relationship does not end overnight, it deteriorates until there is a point where you can no longer do anything. You may have worked, tried, forced, but when it is no longer, it is no longer,” he declared.

IG @adamarilopez

So Toni assured that during all the years of the relationship things were accumulating that caused their imminent separation.

“It’s been 10 years of many things that are accumulating…”, Toni Costa said.

The same vedette asked him which of the two took the decision to leave home and end the relationship: “I left home, we decided that and that’s it, because his house was his house, it wasn’t mine.”

He also confessed that it was the same actress from “friend and rivals” who decided that everything would come to an end: “It was her and I accepted it.”

Although all breakups are difficult, the dance expert also agreed that it was the best for both of them, since each of them is better than ever.

He even confessed that he suffered from depression when it was said that the reason for their separation was due to his sexual orientation, “I have never been with a man, I have always had girlfriends, but ‘since he is a dancer’ they look for the macabre story, the culprit…. I was very screwed .., the grayest moment of my life are those months”.

amv