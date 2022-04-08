Toni Costa reveals the crude reason why he did not marry Adamari López

The separation of the Puerto Rican driver Adamari Lopezwho is 50 years old, of the Spanish dancer Tony Costa, has been one of the news that has shaken Hispanic entertainment the most in the United States. And in recent months there has been a lot of talk about this topic.

Costa, who had her daughter Alaïa with the presenter of “Hoy Día”, although they did not end on bad terms, more and more details of their estrangement are coming out. Now, Toni clarified why they never got married.

“I get engaged and, for things in life, one does not get married because it is like that, because destiny is marked like that”Costa said in an interview for Univision’s morning show, “Wake up America,” and took the opportunity to clarify that he believed he would spend the rest of his life with his daughter’s mother.

This was his separation from Adamari López

In May 2021, the also actress announced her separation from Toni Costa amid rumors of infidelity on his part, even with other men. At the end of that year, it was said that Adamari was better off without her ex, as she uploaded a video with a song called “The best version of me” by Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos.

But shortly before, both participated in a dance contest and it was thought that they could reconcile, because that is how they met, but the long-awaited return by the fans never happened.

Adamari and Toni met in 2011 during their participation as a couple in the reality show “Look who’s dancing”, where they starred in a passionate scene with both in which they ended with a kiss. And it was on May 18, 2014, during the actress’s birthday, that they got engaged; her daughter Alaïa who was born in March 2015, but they never married.

How is your relationship with Evelyn?

Currently Toni has a relationship with the model Evelyn Beltrán, although he has no plans to formalize his idyll, he confessed that he gave love a chance so quickly because that’s how things happened and it was not something he had planned.

“We have experienced very intense things, we have shared a lot, and everything has helped us realize that we can have a very beautiful relationship. They have been things that have been emerging in a super natural way, nothing forced. We try to maintain the greatest privacy, being in the middle is very complicated to do so, but our intention has always been to keep this low profile, mainly for our children “he confessed for La Opinion.

