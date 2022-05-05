Toni Costa says goodbye to Alaïa and says that her heart is in a thousand pieces

Toni Costa left for La Casa de los Famosos 2 and said goodbye to Alaïa, her 7-year-old daughter. The Spanish dancer and choreographer shared with his followers part of the farewell that they both came.

While they are in the car, Costa began to record a video. Alaïa decided to give her father a stuffed pink heart so that while he is in the reality show he can hug that pillow and feel that you are close to her.

In the text that accompanied this emotional video, Costa reveals the emotions she was feeling after separating from her little girl without knowing for how long, Well, it all depends on how long you manage to stay in the Telemundo show.

The Spaniard expressed that his heart is in pieces. This is the message that Costa dedicated to Alaïa, his daughter with the Puerto Rican presenter of Hoy Día, Adamari López:

“Ufff my heart in a thousand pieces, I had never felt something like this when saying goodbye to my princess Alaïa, this time it was different, it was a very heartfelt farewell, we cried a lot together, we hugged each other so many times, it filled me with kisses and words so, so beautiful full of love, of feeling and at the same time in such a mature and conscious way, that while I write this, there are no more tears in my eyes… I am going to miss her so much, that you cannot imagine, ”Costa began.

“Well now you know from the video that if you see me hugging a stuffed pink heart it’s because Alaïa gave it to me and told me that her heart and mine are together there, I collapse when I hear him say things like that to me, it’s my life, it is my joy, it is my everything, without it I feel that I am incomplete, I love you daughter I love you with all my being, daddy is going to work to be able to achieve a dream that is getting closer and closer, and as you say, “ Don’t worry daddy, the days go by fast”. I am betting on myself, on what I am capable of, on what I know I can achieve and that if God put this project in my path, it is for a purpose, so here I am, 100% dedicated”, concluded the Spaniard. .

After finally doing the announcement that Toni Costa is part of the personalities that will be in The House of Celebrities 2the dancer sent a message to the public:

“Get ready to see me 24/7, to really get to know me, to learn about my history and where I come from, to know what I feel and much more. I am a man of challenges, very competitive and focused, and this project is the biggest challenge I have faced so far, but I am going with all my energy to put my soul into it and go as far as God has prepared for me,” he said.

