Toni Costa shares a tender photograph with Alaïa, her “true love”, and Evelyn Beltran reacts

Tony Costa have demonstrated being a great dad to his only daughter Alaïawhom he procreated with Adamari Lopezbecause despite the divorce has been very present in the life of the seven-year-old girl.

Recently, the Spanish dancer shared a tender photography with Alaïain which both appear dressed in gala while they stare at each other and with a lot of love involved.

About, Tony Costa wrote in the post description: “When you have a daughter, you will come face to face with true love @alaia.”

Evelyn Beltrán reacts to Toni Costa’s photo with Alaïa

The Photography provoked various reactions and comments from Toni Costa’s followersbut there was one in particular that caught our attention: Evelyn Beltranthe dancer’s current girlfriend.

Toni Costa and Alaia.

“The Bichota” As the Mexican influencer is known, she wrote: “How beautiful they look! I love them!”as well as placed their respective “like” in the publication.

This is not the first time Evelyn Beltran makes a comment on the publication of her boyfriend with her daughter, previously commented on a photograph: “You are the best dad in the world!”.

On the other hand, in the same Toni Costa’s post They also highlighted various comments in which they told her that Alaïa was just like her mother: “Beautiful Alaia, just like her mommy” and “That way from the side she’s identical to Ada”.