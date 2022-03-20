Toni Costa shares a tender photograph with Alaïa on vacation in the snow

Tony Costa He has proven to be the proudest dad on different occasions and this time shared a tender photograph with Alaïa of their vacation in the snow. On the occasion of the celebration of Father’s Day in Spain, the dancer dedicated a publication to his daughter with a moving text.

This weekend Adamari Lopez and Alaïa Costa took some fun vacation to Denver, Colorado, where they have been enjoying the cold landscapes. Through stories shared by the actress of “Friends and rivals” you can see her daughter walking through the snow and playing.

To say goodbye to her daughter, Toni Costa shared a photo with her in which they are seen hugging each other. “I love you daddy’s princess. Enjoy in the snow with mommy, I’m going to miss you, ”she wrote in the publication.

Toni Costa celebrates Father’s Day away from her daughter, but remembers her with a photograph and a moving text

Although Alaia Costa is on vacation with his mother, Toni Costa had a gesture in which he published what it means to him to be a good father and how much he loves his “princess”. With a vacation photo of him in the snow in 2020, the Spaniard celebrated Father’s Day.

“Today is Father’s Day in my land, Spain, and I congratulate all those committed fathers who give their body and soul to their children. We came to this life for many reasons and among them is be a good example for our children, we must fill them with love, joy and values ​​so that they are good people in this life, we must give them quality time and always be there by their side. I love you, my princess”, wrote Toni Costa in the publication.