Toni Costa speaks about her divorce with Adamari López

Toni Costa talks about her divorce with Adamari López

Recently the dancer Tony Costa He has spoken about his separation with the driver Adamari López and what he pointed out as the grayest thing in his life, something that very few actually knew.

The dancer Toni Costa has finally been honest and has told some details never before known about his separation with Adamari, which grabbed the headlines of the show.

As you may remember, the relationship between Adamari López and Toni Costa suddenly ended in 2021, after having been together for almost 10 years.

Although they have shown that they have a great relationship, because of the daughter they share, it is the dancer who is sincere in the famous reality show “The House of the Famous” and speaks like never before about the separation process.

It is worth mentioning that the driver is one of the most important in all of Latin America, so her relationship with Toni was in the spotlight, which is why their separation caused great controversy.

In fact, Adamari had revealed the truth of his separation with Toni Costa; However, the famous had never given his version.

It is relevant to mention that the dancer Toni Costa is participating in the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” and it was during a talk with his colleagues, where he was honest about his breakup with the host Adamari López.

In this way he confessed that the decline of his love story did not come overnight; however, there came a point where nothing could be done either.

You could have worked, tried, forced, but when it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said.

The famous man was questioned about who had made the decision, to which he was honest and replied that he had to leave the house and assured that it was Adamari who took the first step towards separation.

However, he acknowledged that it has been one of the darkest stages of his life and that it even led him to suffer from depression, although now he assures that it was the best for both of them.

In spite of everything, the dancer and choreographer Toni Costa affirmed that his greatest wish is to see Adamari López giving herself a new opportunity in love with another person.

If I had a boyfriend, I would be the happiest in the world to see her happy. It’s the only thing I want, for her to be happy because she deserves it,” she said.