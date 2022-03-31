Toni Costa surprises Evelyn Beltrán and she responds in love

Tony Costa you have the best details with your loved ones and your partner is no exception, this time surprised Evelyn Beltrán and she responded with the most love. The Spaniard dedicated a romantic video to his girlfriend about his most recent trip.

Even though they both face rumors of infidelity to their respective partners, Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán focus only on the good things about their relationship. Since they made their romance public, they have dedicated themselves to sharing the best moments spent together although that generates divided opinions on the part of his followers.

Evelyn Beltrán responds to Toni Costa in love

Last weekend Toni Costa gave a romantic getaway to Evelyn Beltran to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The tiktoker did not let the detail that her boyfriend had with her go unnoticed and shared part of his trip on social networks.

This time it was Toni Costa’s turn and through his official Instagram account dedicated a video to Evelyn Beltrán in which the best moments that the couple spent are seen. From his stay at the hotel to his adventure on the sea, almost everything was documented.

Evelyn Beltrán thanked the Spanish for the gesture and shared the romantic short on her profile in which she added how happy she is to have him by her side. “Thank you my love for all those special surprises that you always give me. How lucky I am to meet you in this life“, wrote.

See here the video that Toni Costa dedicated to Evelyn Beltran