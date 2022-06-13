Toni Costa: the differences she has with Adamari López when it comes to educating her daughter Alaïa | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Tony Costa has become one of the most popular figures of “The house of the famous” 2 of Telemundo, where he has converted several details of his life and has revealed his popular facet as father.

In addition, the Spanish dancer has caused controversy by revealing various details of his failed relationship with the presenter Adamari Lopezwith whom he has a daughter, the little Alaiaof whom he has proven to be a devoted father.

It is precisely because of their 7-year-old daughter that the couple has kept a good relationship after their separationsending each other messages of support in difficult times and avoiding declaring more than necessary for each other.

Adamari López and Toni Costa are parents of little Alaïa (Photo: Instagram)

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TONI COSTA AND ADAMARI LÓPEZ

During a recent broadcast of “the house of the famous”, The Zumba instructor expressed his differences with the Cuban’s upbringing methods.

“Adamari is like a mother chick and of course anything that can happen to Alaïa, whether it’s a little accident, I don’t know what ‘wow’ is. She tells me: ‘Nothing happens to you’. And I say: ‘It’s not that nothing happens, but if you give seriousness to something that is minimal at that moment, you already make it superserious when in reality certain things can be given to a child, whether it be material things , non-material things, things that happen to you in the newspaper and others’“, he pointed.

Evelyn Beltrán’s boyfriend acknowledged that there is a balance between Adamari’s methods and his. “I do not consider that children should be raised not with a false reality, but rather they should be prepared for whatever it is because it may be that tomorrow there will not be any, so you have to keep them…”, he declared.

Toni sentenced assuring that it is good to give everything you can for your children. “If you have and can give him, you can give him what you want, but not in excess. You have to give what is fair and necessary”, he finished.

