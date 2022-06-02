Toni Costa: the first time he saw Adamari López, in the middle of a date with someone else | Luis Fonsi concert | The house of the famous 2 | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Though Toni Costa has been heavily criticized on social networks and different media for talking about Adamari Lopez in the second season of “the house of the famous”, the Spaniard continues to do so, allowing all viewers to know more information about their previous relationship.

MORE INFORMATION: The clues that reveal that Toni Costa would still be in love with Adamari López

On previous occasions, the Spaniard had already mentioned why he ended up with the television presenter and also what was the secret that she had to look younger and more beautiful. Now, he went back to talking about the mother of her daughter, but about something a little more romantic and that she could soften more than one of her in her homes.

All this because Toni Costa, while talking to some reality show partners, revealed when was the first time he saw Adamari López, surprising more than one, surely, because it was not as believed.

MORE INFORMATION: The forceful message of Toni Costa’s mother in the face of criticism on social networks

The television host and the Spanish dancer, Toni Costa, had a 10-year relationship that ended in 2021 (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram)

THE FIRST TIME TONI COSTA SAW ADAMARI LÓPEZ

Tony Costain one of his many conversations on the Telemundo program, he mentioned his ex-partner again, Adamari Lopezalthough for this he had to mention an unknown girl in the media environment named Sandra.

That girl was someone he had met through a platform called Badoo and to which he went to meet her in Barcelona, ​​without imagining that there he would see the mother of his future daughter for the first time, although all this happened in unusual circumstances.

And it is that not only was he having a date with a girl, but Adamari was still married to the well-known singer Luis Fonsi. At that time, nothing happened between them, moreover, it is likely that there was no eye contact at the same time, but the dancer highlighted that anecdote due to the coincidences that can occur in life.

“I was going to Barcelona to go to a concert and I had two tickets, so I took the opportunity to meet Sandra. The concert was by Luis Fonsi and Adamari was right there, and years later she was going to be my partner for 10 years and the mother of my daughter.”commented the Spaniard.

MORE INFORMATION: The true meaning of the tattoo that Toni Costa shares with Evelyn Beltrán

THE CRITICISM AGAINST TONI COSTA

On multiple social platforms and some television shows, the participant of “the house of the famous” has been harshly criticized for speaking on several occasions about his ex-partner, Adamari López, who in turn is the mother of his daughter, Alaïa.

Those comments against the dancer have been of all kinds and there are those who assure that he is still in love with the driver, despite the fact that it is currently known that he maintains a relationship with the model and influencer Evelyn Beltrán.

MORE INFORMATION: What happened when Niurka Marcos called Adamari López “fat”

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TONI COSTA

ADAMARI LÓPEZ’S REACTION WHEN TONI COSTA’S NEW RELATIONSHIP IS CONFIRMED

Quique Usales was the one to ask the question Adamari Lopez. The driver wanted to know how she was doing and if he already knew about her daughter’s father’s new partner, to which she replied in the affirmative. In addition, with great sincerity, he assured that she wants him to Tony Costa be very happy in this new stage of your life because that will benefit Alaia.

“Of course, for me this is nothing new. It seems to me that what we have to do is always wish her a lot of happiness, many good things, because everything we wish for those around us has repercussions, especially in my case with my daughter, and what I want is for her to be fine”said the actress on the screens of Telemundo. MORE DETAILS HERE.