Toni Costa: the true meaning of the tattoo she shares with Evelyn Beltrán | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

A Tony Costa He is remembered for having been the ex-partner of Adamari Lopezwith whom he has a daughter, but that relationship last year came to an end and he decided to give himself a new chance at love with a young model named Evelyn Beltranwho was heavily criticized when this relationship was confirmed.

Despite all the emotional blows that both have received, they always stayed together and it seems that they are at their best. The Spaniard defends her tooth and nail from anything that could harm her and her demonstrations of affection on social networks are like daily bread.

However, these last few weeks have been a blow for the couple because they have had to separate even more from their usual long-distance relationship. If before they only saw each other for a few days because they live in different cities in the United States, today they don’t see each other and they don’t have communication either.

And it is that Toni Costa is participating in the second season of the reality show “The House of Celebrities”, so he is away from the outside world along with other participants, who, like him, seek to reach the end, claim the first place and thus get the prize of 100 thousand dollars.

Although they are estranged at the moment, the two do not stop thinking about each other and it shows that they miss each other a lot. While Evelyn Beltran dedicates posts to him on his social networks, Tony Costa he talks about it with his peers when the opportunity presents itself.

It was so that we have been able to learn a little about the tattoo that both celebrities have done as a demonstration of their love and that, in a certain way, had caused controversy when they showed them on Instagram a while ago.

The Iberian maintains a courtship with Evelyn Beltrán. A long-distance relationship, since both live in different places in the US (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

THE TATTOO OF TONI COSTA THAT SHARE WITH EVELYN BELTRÁN

In one of the conversations that was broadcast on “the house of the famous”, Toni Costa spoke about Evelyn Beltrán and the tattoo that the two got when they had only known each other for a week, highlighting the connection they have had to make such a decision in such a tight time.

“A week after we met, we did this, see the level of madness we have”mentioned Toni Costa, who also stressed that the model with Mexican roots has been his support throughout this type, especially because he has accompanied him on his many trips to the United States, since he teaches dance classes in different places.

Precisely, that is what the tattoo that both had on their wrists means. As seen in the ink art image, they have a trace of a heart that is made by an airplane, implying that it is from their various trips.