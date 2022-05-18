Toni Costa uncovers details of her separation from Adamari López | u-channel

Karen Garcia

The Spaniard recalled how it all ended: “I left home, because it was his home.”

The breakup of Adamari López with Toni Costa still giving a lot to talk about. And now that the Spanish dancer is participating in the reality show ‘The house of the famous’, more details of their separation have been uncovered.

In a conversation with Niurka, Toni hinted that the couple had already had problems for a long time, so the decision to end was something very well thought out: “A relationship does not end overnight.”

In addition to confessing that their relationship was already very deteriorated, Costa assured that more could not be done to stay together, however, neither of them wanted to force things: “You could have worked, tried, forced, but when it is no longer , is no longer.”

Likewise, Alaïa’s father revealed that Adamari was the one who ended their courtship. And he explained that during the 10 years they were together, more things accumulated that in the end could not be resolved: “There are 10 years of many things that accumulate.”

Finally, Toni Costa pointed out that she had to leave the house where she lived, since the place was owned by the Puerto Rican: “I left home, we decided that and now, because it was her house, it was not the mine”. This caused the Spaniard to fall into depression and he also admitted that he entered the reality show to win and be able to buy a house for himself and his daughter.

Today, despite the fact that they are no longer together, Adamari López and Toni Costa have a friendly relationship, since both have expressed how important it is for them to see their little Alaïa grow up with the love of their two parents.