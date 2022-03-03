Toni Costa: who is Evelyn Beltrán’s ex who still can’t forget her | Boyfriend | Timbo Dominguez | United States Celebs | FAME

After ending his romantic relationship with the actress Adamari Lopez In July 2021, the dancer Toni Costa was on everyone’s lips when rumors emerged linking him to the influencer named Evelyn Beltran. They were months in which no one denied or confirmed their relationshipuntil Costa himself decided to shout his love from the rooftops during a brief interview outside his dance hall in Miami.

Recently ‘La Bichota’, as Evelyn calls herself on social media, turned 27 and was entertained by the Spaniard, who prepared a surprise party for her to celebrate with her family and close friends. There is no doubt that the couple are in the best moment of their relationship, because they do not stop sharing images together on their respective social networks.

Another person who also has in your Instagram feed photos with Beltrán is his ex-partner, Timbo Dominguezwith whom she had a long commitment that ended during the months in which the young woman met López’s ex.

The Mexican model celebrated her birthday with Toni Costa (Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

WHO IS TIMBO DOMINGUEZ, EVELYN BELTRÁN’S EX?

Timbo Dominguez is a health coach and bodybuilder who was a partner of Evelyn Beltranwith whom do you have a son named Timothy. The young man gained recognition during his courtship of more than eight years with the Mexican, with whom he lived in United States.

The athlete enjoys using their social mediawhere he not only shares images with his son, but also snapshots of his anatomy, in order to publicize his achievements in terms of his physique and thus motivate others to follow his path.

THE PHOTOS THAT TIMBO DOMÍNGUEZ KEEPS WITH EVELYN BELTRÁN

Domínguez spent many years with Timothy’s mother, during which time he accumulated hundreds of photos that he proudly shared on his Facebook profile. Instagram. Although they are no longer together, Timbo still keeps each of them, perhaps hoping that one day they can get back together. The truth is that his ex has already turned the page and is creating new memories with Tony Costa.

THIS WAS THE CELEBRATION OF EVELYN BELTRÁN WITH TONI COSTA

On his return to Miami after a few days in Orlando, Tony Costa He covered Evelyn Beltrán’s eyes to take her to a mysterious place, which was something that greatly moved the model with Mexican roots, as she herself commented on her Instagram account.

A few minutes after a car ride, the Spaniard made Evelyn walk a few meters until he reached the area where all the surprise was armed.

When they got there, a pool party was waiting for them, in which all the closest loved ones of the influencer were found, who was very excited.

Her joy was so great that she couldn’t help but shed a few tears, as seen in the video that she herself shared with the social media.

“The best surprise of my life”he wrote on his Instagram, where he took the opportunity to thank Tony Costa and to his friends for having been present at a very special moment.

THE CONFIRMATION OF THE LOVE BETWEEN TONI COSTA AND EVELYN BELTRÁN

The Spanish dancer was intercepted by a journalist after a class he taught in Miami in order to obtain his statements and it was there that he finally confessed everything.

“My heart has been busy for a while now, so I am very well, very calm and happy, above all happy. Everyone already knows it, do a good search”said the artist for the program “live gossip”. When asked if it was Evelyn, Toni replied in the affirmative. READ MORE HERE