Toni Costa’s girlfriend ignores Adamari’s tears; she sends tremendous message

Evelyn Beltrán uncovered why she has marks on her neck By: Valeria ContrerasN. SEA. 31. 2022

Instagram Evelyn Beltrán dedicated a tremendous message to Adamari López’s ex

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Adamari Lopez moved when she broke down in tears during an interview, in which she was questioned about her separation from Toni Costa, who after the words of his ex broke the silence and sent a strong message. But he’s not the only one, now his girlfriend ignored the driver’s tears and was shocked by the words he dedicated to her.

Evelyn Beltrán used her official Instagram account to make it clear that no matter what is said, she is happy, full and very much in love with the Spanish dancer, to whom she sent a loving message.

“Thank you for being with me when I felt that my whole world was going down.. Thank you for not leaving me and always accompanying me, but above all for encouraging me to continue even though I couldn’t anymore. Thank you for lighting up, for loving me and for not leaving me alone”, said the Mexican.

Hours later, Toni Costa’s girlfriend published a strong reflection, in which she stressed that she deserves to be happy. “Sometimes we don’t explain ourselves why things happen, but you’ve worked so hard that you deserve to succeed, you deserve to be happy. Your plans are great, you are great, so do not forget your strength and do not lose faith, comment on it and decree it, ”she expressed.

So far, neither Adamari López nor Toni Costa have referred to the words of Evelyn Beltrán, who continued with the revelations.

And it is that days ago he appeared with some peculiar red marks on his neck, unleashing all kinds of rumors, with which he has already finished and uncovered what he is suffering from. It is eczema or atopic dermatitis, which causes redness of the skin and itching.