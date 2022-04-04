Toni Costa’s girlfriend reacts to a photo of him with his daughter Alaïa in which he assures that she is his “true love” | Famous
On Saturday, April 2, the dancer accompanied the girl to a soccer game in which she was also supported by her famous mother. In the afternoon, the Spaniard stayed with his girlfriend with whom he enjoyed the rest of the weekend in Miami, as he shared on Instagram.
Evelyn Beltrán reacts to Toni Costa’s statement to her daughter Alaïa
Toni Costa posted a moving photo with Alaïa on her Instagram account that exemplifies the affection and love that can exist between father and daughter.
“When you have a daughter, you will meet face to face with true love“wrote the star of Look who is dancing in the photo in which the two appear looking at each other with tenderness.
The reaction from the Spanish girlfriend was immediate and almost immediately left a message for such a statement.
“How beautiful they look! I love them!”, said the ‘influencer’ of Mexican origin, who also gave a ‘like’ to the snapshot.
It is not the first time that Beltrán reacts to a photo or message that Costa dedicates to his daughter.
At the beginning of last March, the dancer posted a picture with the girl hugging her and wrote that the minor “fills her life”.
“You are the best dad in the world!”, he said ‘La Bichota’ on that occasion.
Until now, the couple has not published any image or video in which it is observed that Evelyn Beltrán lives with Alaïa.
Toni Costa and his girlfriend enjoy an afternoon of sushi
According to what both posted on their Instagram accounts, since the afternoon of Saturday, April 2, they were together and apparently their first meeting of the weekend was to eat. She currently resides in Austin, Texas.
The couple enjoyed several dishes, although in the end the Spaniard acknowledged: ” we couldn’t with everything because it’s too much, it’s time to take it (home),” he said in a video in his stories.
Speculation of a romance between them began in October 2021, but it was not until last February that he made it public. Since then, they have been the subject of criticism and also of fans who support their courtship.