Toni Costa’s girlfriend responds to the dancer’s message in which he assures that his “true love” is Alaïa

Toni Costa had a busy weekend. On Saturday, April 2, the dancer accompanied his daughter Alaïa to a soccer matchin which his ex was also Adamari LopezAlaia’s mother. After this family event, the Iberian enjoyed the rest of the weekend with his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán, better known as “La Bichota”.

For Sunday the 3rd, the dancer published a nice photo with his daughter in which he stated that “When you have a daughter, you will come face to face with true love”. Demonstrating the great love and affection that exists between Costa and Alaïa.

However, Evelyn Beltrán was not silent and wanted to express his opinion on this emotional publication. “How beautiful they look! I love them!” It was the nice message from the Mexican, showing the support she gives to this beautiful father-daughter relationship.

The “influencer” in the past had already shown her support for Costa’s family facet, commenting that he is “the best dad in the world” in other posts. However, he has not yet been seen living with Alaïa in any social media post.

Since October 2021, Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa were rumored to be togetherHowever, it was not until February 2022 that the star of “Mira Quien Baila” made the courtship official.

