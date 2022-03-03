Toni Costa’s mother arrived in Miami and was received by Adamari López

During the weekendAdamari López posted on her Instagram account that she would be celebrating the birthday of her friend Karla Monroig and her daughter Alaïa in advance, because the driver of Telemundo I had to fulfill some professional commitments. However, the darling of Today Day has left her fans with their mouths open by posting on her YouTube channel that the mother of his ex Toni Costa, that is to say the grandmother “Yaya”, who would have arrived in Miami and was received by Adamari and Alaïa at the airport.

Even after announcing their split, Adamari López, has always denoted an excellent relationship with her ex’s mother. Namely, Alaïa’s grandmother, whom they affectionately call “Yaya”. Apparently, since Adamari, Toni and Alaïa’s last trip to Europe until now, the respect and love between Adamari López and his former mother-in-law remain intact. Precisely, Adamari López, accompanied by Alaïa, went to look for Toni Costa’s mother at the Miami airport.

“Hello, hello, my beautiful people… Alaïa and I greet you from the Miami International Airport. We are waiting for Granny Yaya!!! Grandma comes to celebrate Alaïa’s 7th birthday, she always spends it with us here in Miami and this year she is no exception. We love her very much and we are happy to continue creating memories of her with her, “wrote Adamari López on her YouTube channel. Same where she can be seen next to her Alaïa super happy and waiting for Toni Costa’s mother.

But, although many feel happy about the news, the truth is that we will not be able to see it until March 29, the day on which Adamari López will premiere the chapter of the arrival of “La Yaya Carmen” in Miami. On the other hand, We do not know if Toni Costa’s mother would have already shared with her son and if she would have met her new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán. Recall that, over the weekend, the dancer celebrated her 27th birthday for her love.

The truth is that, as the ex of Luis Fonsi, Adamari Lopezprecisely in an interview with a colleague from Hoy Día. All those involved in this story are continuing with their lives and: “…Trying to be as normal a family as possible for Alaïa.”

