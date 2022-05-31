Toni Costa’s mother explodes against those who criticize him for revealing the secret of Adamari López

Some days ago, Toni Costa became a topic of conversation, after the Spaniard talked about how his romance with Adamari López began, but not only that, the dancer dared to air what is the driver’s secret to look so young at 51 years oldprovoking a gale of remarks.

Faced with this comment, the networks exploded and various users put their spoon in and even added fuel to the fire saying, “You should have more respect for your daughter’s mother and your girlfriend,” so the Zumba instructor was eaten alive by some.

But this scandal did not stop there, since Toni’s revelations in La Casa de los Famosos They continued to uncover a hive of comments, so Doña Carmen, Costa’s mother, had to come out to defend him and exploded against those who have only dedicated themselves to pointing it out.

And it is that another Internet user expressed, “Toni thinks he’s going to win the reality show because he’s naming Adamari, I think he’s wrong”which made the mother of the Spaniard go out to put the chest to the bullets for her son and once and for all clarify things publicly.

Reading the comments, the dancer’s mother did not remain silent and defended him. “(My son) is speaking very well,” replied Doña Carmen, in addition to adding, “I took the cream (to him) from Spain.” And she bluntly clarified that she also buys it from the mother of her granddaughter. “And apart from her (I take) hers (Adamari López)”, and she sentenced, “Stop putting where there is none. (My son) does not speak any intimacy of anyone.





Toni Costa’s mother took out the claws for the dancer. Facebook

Nevertheless, The lady’s words did not convince everyone, since several assure Costa only spends her time talking about her ex and that she should not have aired those things about Ada, although the truth is that Toni says great wonders about her daughter’s mother.

