Toni Garrn: “Definitely, I have felt overwhelmed with motherhood”

As a rule, when we talk about well-being we tend to do so from an individualistic perspective. As if taking care of ourselves was a unilateral task that does not depend on anyone else. It is contradictory, because when you ask anyone what makes you feel goodthe majority ends up pointing the good company as a great escape from stress or suffocating routine. So, if well-being can come from a group and our closest group is the family (the one that touches you, or the one you choose), why don’t we dedicate more space to family well-being, even conceptually?

In the midst of the haven of peace that Sha Wellness Clinic champions, talk to the supermodel Tony Garrn and her husband alex pettyfer inspires us to bring the great concept of well-being to a home environment.

Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer, family wellness

We tend to think that wellness is an individual practice. Do you think it can be practiced as a family? How did you understand it at home?

Toni Garrn: I think “wellness” is a very broad word. I think wellness is sleep loss, how you eat, how you’re together. But then, of course, how you take care of yourself and, you know, wellness. I think we paid a lot of attention to that, especially with Luca. We actually see that his sleep is on a schedule where he eats well. We make sure his evacuations are good. We make sure he has a good bed. I think our focus is very much on her. It’s a good question because I think we definitely need to take a closer look at ourselves now that we’re paying so much attention to someone else.

Alex Pattyfer: Toni interviewed a very famous mystic and guru and asked: Is there too young an age to teach children meditation? And he said that like 9, 10, 11… is a good time to introduce it. But she said that the most important thing for a child is to be a child, you know, to have that purity and that freedom.

GT: And play.

AP: And play, yes.

GT: That was interesting. I think because we think that there are also many things that they say that children should be taught, such as meditation at an early age. But I think that for children meditation is different. It’s not sitting still for an hour, it’s different things.

We know that babies need a bedtime routine to maintain sleep hygiene, just as adults need to be able to rest. Have you put into practice any exercise with the baby that is part of your day to day?

AP: Yes, I usually give her a massage and she gets very active with it.

TG: She loves bath time and massage time. And the older he gets, the more he likes it. She didn’t care so much when she was younger. As for sleep, what suits me is that she sleeps as well as possible. Before I had no trouble sleeping and the only problem I have now is that the baby wakes up many times at night. So if she sleeps well, I sleep well. It’s that simple. My whole approach to sleep is to make sure she sleeps. I think we’re still adjusting because it’s only been a year.

Sometimes reconciling work and family is not easy. How do you organize yourselves to share time together and continue maintaining your professional projects?

TG: The most important thing for us was to find a good babysitter who could be with us, because we want to make sure that our daughter is close by wherever we have to work. But I think it’s a constant learning for everyone, because our jobs don’t have a closed schedule like from nine to five. We’re still hooking up.

In the emotional field, many factors influence. What practices do you consider essential in your family to maintain an emotional balance, without stress or burdens?

AP: I think positivity of mind is important for health. When we’re sad, or when we’re uncomfortable, or happy, or whatever, our emotions… sometimes we eat our emotions. So if we want to feel more grounded, we have a higher carbohydrate diet. If we want to feel a little lively, we take sugar, you know. Learning through the Sha what subconscious emotions we feel connected to what we eat is really interesting.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed with parenthood?

TG: I’ve definitely been overwhelmed by fatherhood. he [Alex] he went to work very early when the girl was very young because he had a very important movie to go back to and we both got COVID. The girl was very small, so that was quite overwhelming for me personally. He caught it first and I was negative. Of course, you’re not supposed to have COVID around a baby, so I locked myself in with her alone, which really overwhelmed me because I probably already had it even though my test was negative. So it was very strange. Then he was negative and then he was able to help me again. But I’ve definitely had times with her where if you don’t feel good, it’s hard being a parent. But I love her and it is always possible. She shows you how easy it is every other day, every other day. I feel great, it’s so easy. We have a very easy baby, incredible.

What are the favorite sports of Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer? Do you practice any sports together?

AP: I started playing golf a year ago. I was invited to play at Wentworth, to play the Pro-Am. It’s like a professional amateur golf team before the PGA. But after that weekend, I became obsessed with golf. My favorite sports, which I have been doing regularly since I was a kid, and I love them are boxing and jiu-jitsu.

TG: He does everything. He is very good at sports. I play tennis and we also play a lot together.

How is your diet? Do you have any prohibited food that does not enter your pantry under any circumstances?

TG: I’m not a big fan of meat. I stopped eating meat, in fact, after my first trip here to the Shah, when I was 18 years old. I think it is very difficult to digest. And also just ethically and environmentally, I think it’s not necessary. I think I’m a bit more demanding because obviously I’ve worked in the modeling world since I was very young and I’ve come here [Sha] very, very young. That can influence you, so I really don’t want junk food, sugary and spicy, I really try.

AP: That’s why I’ve had to change my diet here

Who cooks at home? What is your favorite dish?

AP: My favorite food is Arabic dishes. And I cook 1% of the time at home. The rest of the time she cooks.

TG: I love salads and I think salads are always the best when you make them yourself. I think it’s hard to order a salad. She is pretty. He is easy to please. He’s happy eating out, that’s what he does. But am I like to cook different things.