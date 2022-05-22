Entertainment

Toni Kroos chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: “He’s the best…”

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Toni Kroos is one of the legends of world football who hasn’t been shy about taking a public stance on the debate over who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And as expected, he opted for the player he won absolutely everything with when they met at Real Madrid.

Like Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta or Sergio Busquets, they immediately place the Argentine genius as the greatest of all time. The German world champion has made it clear that in today’s eternal dispute, he will always be part of the Ronaldo squad.

“(Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo? Ronaldo»replied the former Bayern Munich, in an exercise (2015) published on the official channel Buschi.TV.

This choice was shared by Kroos when he was still Bicho’s teammate in the Madrid entity. Still, his admiration for the Portuguese hasn’t changed despite the distance and the years.

Over the past year, in a dynamic with the German national team media, they asked him to organize a Dream Team and of course he brought up Manchester United’s current 7:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is here. This doesn’t require much explanation. He had more goals than appearances, that pretty much says it all. I played with him during that very successful stage at Real Madrid. He won everything, so there is not much to say.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eugenio Derbez does not remain silent and answers Azcárraga: I am the owner of the characters

6 mins ago

The reason why Val Kilmer appears so little in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

7 mins ago

Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Sunday, May 22

17 mins ago

Thor 4 Natalie Portman | Official PHOTO of Jane Foster Mighty Thor: When does Thor Love and Thunder premiere?

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button