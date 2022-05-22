Toni Kroos chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: “He’s the best…”

Toni Kroos is one of the legends of world football who hasn’t been shy about taking a public stance on the debate over who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And as expected, he opted for the player he won absolutely everything with when they met at Real Madrid.

Like Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta or Sergio Busquets, they immediately place the Argentine genius as the greatest of all time. The German world champion has made it clear that in today’s eternal dispute, he will always be part of the Ronaldo squad.

“(Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo? Ronaldo»replied the former Bayern Munich, in an exercise (2015) published on the official channel Buschi.TV.

This choice was shared by Kroos when he was still Bicho’s teammate in the Madrid entity. Still, his admiration for the Portuguese hasn’t changed despite the distance and the years.

Over the past year, in a dynamic with the German national team media, they asked him to organize a Dream Team and of course he brought up Manchester United’s current 7:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is here. This doesn’t require much explanation. He had more goals than appearances, that pretty much says it all. I played with him during that very successful stage at Real Madrid. He won everything, so there is not much to say.