“Tonight a lot of stuff. Winning with a team like Lazio is important”

The Naples beats the Lazio 4 to 0 and confirmed at the top of the standings alone. To analyze the race he spoke to Dazn’s microphones Luciano Spalletti: “It is the most beautiful victory of Napoli that comes from two or three particular results and from performances below our level. Shooting against a great team like Lazio has an important meaning “

MERTENS – “When it comes to finalization, he puts quality into it. It would be an understatement today to exalt only him because the team’s performance was indelible, so much so that we didn’t have close ball possession with quality like today “

GAME – “They were good at carving out this space on the middle streets where they had difficulties. We were flawless on the choices to make and where to get the ball rolling. Lazio struggled to find it with its attacks. Tonight a lot of stuff “

MENTALITY – “In my career I have often found situations where the players enter the field and want it to finish as soon as possible to go and see the result. What we have felt in the last few games. Today was different, the players wanted to be on the pitch to enjoy it as much as possible. This is a symptom of personality, we do not want to play for fear that others will win but to enjoy it from the first to the ninetieth because these are moments that you carry with you and that you will remember. You don’t have to be afraid of playing it but not having played things. When you have a correct attitude that enhances your personal qualities there is no fear. If the match wins Lazio, they congratulate themselves and that’s it. For the first time we felt like we had played at home, we found our audience again it’s important “

NAPLES – “The passion for the ball and for football is immediately perceived here. The feeling for those who are their footballing heroes, here they need heroes to exalt. The real victory is to have given happiness to the Neapolitans who love us “

Spalletti at the end of the match he also spoke at the press conference, these are his words: “In this match I found my Napoli, against a very difficult opponent, because we know how much Sarri is a master in keeping the team very short and creating problems for you. But tonight we found the Maradona stadium and the push was very important. This can be the game that gives answers on many things. Naples is a city that has quality in all aspects and also in football we have to keep up with the city, we must be afraid of remaining mediocre. We have seen a Naples more similar to that of Sarri and as much as Osimhen Does this affect us? This is an intelligent question, Osimhen needs space. Sometimes he has to be found by the lines and indirectly serve the midfielder who goes behind the medians. Mertens, precisely because he did it with Sarri and Maurizio is the best of all to make these passages in the strait, he knows this game here “.

