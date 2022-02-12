Tonight at Coccia the Grand gala ‘The Black Swan’ – Newsnovara.it

The Gran Gala ‘Il Cigno Nero’ will be staged on Saturday 12 February at 8.30 pm at the Coccia Theater in Novara.

Who does not recognize the eternal prototype of the classical dancer in the White Swan Odette and the Black Swan Odile, the imaginative creatures of Swan Lake? And who doesn’t think of this work as the quintessential ballet?

Considerations that inspired Daniele Cipriani, organizer and curator of major dance events, offering him the inspiration for Il Cigno Nero. A loving tribute to the extraordinary music of Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky and to the immortal choreography by Marius Petipa / Lev Ivanov, to the famous ballet that has fascinated audiences all over the world for over a century in short … but also to the new angles – between psychoanalytic and dark – also highlighted in the film Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky. Winner of numerous awards, and which earned an Oscar as Best Actress to the beautiful and talented Natalie Portman, along with admiration the film has aroused controversy, but it is undeniable that it underlined the undying charm that Swan Lake, a tormented love story , seduction, betrayal, spells and transformations, continues to exert on the collective imagination.

The Black Swan is certainly not the usual gala, but a refined game of contrasts, suspended between black and white, lights and shadows, purity and seduction, “good” and “bad”, male and female, hard work at the bar and sparkling display on stage, nineteenth-century and twentieth-century ballet, Old Continent and New World. All accompanied by beautiful projections curated by the video artist Massimiliano Siccardiits recent success with the immersive exhibition dedicated to Van Gogh in New York.

And again: the transformation of the ethereal dancer into a ferocious stage animal, of the noble danseur in a demoniac spirit, the madness of the artist and the theater, all aspects that Aronofsky’s film, set in a large dance company, had also shown us . Star of the evening: Ana Sophia Scheller, former Prima ballerina at the New York City Ballet.

Scheller will change register (and color of the feathers) to also interpret the famous solo, The death of the swan by Michel Fokine to the poignant music of Camille Saint-Saëns, created for the legendary Russian dancer Anna Pavlova. A solo that greatly influenced the subsequent interpretations of Odette in Swan Lake that we will also see in a male and contemporary version with the Spanish dancer Sergio Bernal, in the choreography of Ricardo Cue.

These acclaimed stars are joined by principal dancers and soloists from major theaters such as the Opera di Roma and the Opéra de Paris. Among the contrasts, the leitmotiv of this gala, there is also that between the dancers already established and in the height of their bright careers, and the stars of the future.

Edited by Daniele Cipriani

Video artists Geneva Napoleoni And Massimiliano Siccardi

dance

Sergio Bernal (former National Ballet of Spain)

Claudio Cocino (Rome Opera House)

Vittoria Girelli (Stuttgart Ballet)

Matteo Miccini (Stuttgart Ballet)

Alessio Rezza (Rome Opera House)

Andrea Sarri (Paris Opera)

Ana Sophia Scheller (formerly New York city Ballet)

Bianca Scudamore (Paris Opera)

Rebecca Storani (former Catalunya Ballet)

Maria Vittoria Frascarelli, Sofia Masi, Chiara Ranca (Daniele Cipriani Company)

Maitre de Ballet Stefania Di Cosmo Stage director Annamaria Bruzzese,

costumes by Anna Biagiotti thanks to the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Foundation

video projections Umberto Saraceni, DCE assistant Fabiola Di Blasi, dressmaker Elena De Angelis.

The show will be repeated on Sunday 13 at 16