Tonight at the Ariston all 25 singers, on Rai 3 “The wheel of wonders” by Woody Allen

On quaint 1950s Coney Island, a good-looking lifeguard tells the story of a middle-aged carousel and his troubled wife. In the excitement of an amusement park, at the foot of a Ferris wheel, the lives of four characters intertwine: Ginny, a melancholy waitress and capricious ex-actress, Humpty, her husband, a rough carousel operator. Then there is Mickey, an attractive lifeguard who aspires to be a playwright and, for that purpose, is preparing for his graduation exam in dramaturgy at New York University, and, finally, the beautiful and ambitious Carolina, the daughter of Humpty, who ran away long ago to marry a local thug who returns after a five-year absence to take refuge in her father’s house and escape the gangsters who are hot on her heels. Carolina’s unexpected arrival interrupts Ginny and Humpty’s boring marriage routine … Love, betrayal, unfulfilled dreams and fragile hopes are the ingredients of the new film written and directed by four-time Oscar winner Woody Allen who this time chooses the picturesque Coney as the setting Island from the 1950s and its amusement park. The all star cast is led by Kate Winsletalready in theaters in 2017 with “The tomorrow between us”, flanked by James Belushi, recently on the small screen with the new season of “Twin Peaks”, Juno Temple, which we find in the room after “Black Mass – The last gangster ”of 2015, and the famous singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake.