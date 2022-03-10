Tonight humanitarian flight leaves from AILA with 350 Ukrainians

A humanitarian flight will leave this Wednesday night from the International Airport of the Americas with some 350 Ukrainian tourists who have been stranded in the country after Russia invaded that territory on February 24.

The trip to Warsaw – Poland takes place as part of the concrete actions announced last Friday by the Tourism Cabinet in support of the residents of Ukraine.

According to the itinerary, the TUI FLY airline aircraft is expected to take off at 11:30 at night.

The departure of the group is being coordinated by the Tourism Office with tour operators and the airline by TUI FLY with all costs covered by this company.

Ukrainians in the DR

Last Thursday, some 1,744 residents of Ukraine were still in the country, but between March 4 and 6, at least 788 left the country, part of the first humanitarian flight carried out by the Air France company, last Friday, March 4. of March.

With this new TUI humanitarian flight, the final balance would be approximately 600 Ukrainian residents who are still in the Dominican Republic waiting to return to their homeland.

Refuge

While a total of 184 people (149 adults, 31 children and 4 infants) have been transferred to Puerto Plata from Punta Cana, and are located in 80 rooms at the Hotel Casa Marina Beach & Reef, one of the hotels that offered as part of the solidarity support that is being provided to Ukrainian residents.

Residents of Ukraine who are visiting the Dominican Republic in the period from January 1 to March 2022 will have a guaranteed stay in this hotel complex for 15 days.

To this effort, led by the National Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), tourist carriers have joined, who have collaborated with the costs of these transfers.

After 15 days, visitors who have not been able to leave the Dominican Republic will be transferred to the Olympic Village and other shelters, where they will have lodging and food through the cheap dining rooms.

During these operations, a detailed survey was also carried out of those who had a preference to move to countries closer to Ukraine that are supporting the process of bringing these people closer to family members and relatives.

figures

During the month of March, according to the data offered, more than 1,000 visitors from Ukraine traveled to destinations such as Poland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Portugal, among others.

The Dominican government and the Ministry of Tourism reiterate their support for this population and, together with all the actors of the Tourism Cabinet, are constantly working on every detail of this process, as indicated.