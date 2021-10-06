Tonight, October 5th, in prime time on the main TV channels

Among the appointments of this evening the return of Le Iene show on Italia uno, but also a lot of current events (Carta Bianca) and unmissable TV films (Transformers)
Tonight, Tuesday 5 October, there is a wide choice for television lovers. The autumn weather invites more and more to stay in front of the TV to watch a good movie or relax with light or in-depth broadcasts. Here is a rundown of what you can see in prime time on the main channels.
Rai Uno
21:25 Morgane, brilliant detective (TV SERIES)
Rai Due
21:20 I want to be a magician (REALITY)
Rai Tre
21:20 White paper (NEWS ‘, IN-DEPTH)
Network 4
21:20 Outside the choir (NEWS ‘, IN-DEPTH)
Channel 5
21:20 Light of your eyes (TV SERIES)
Italy One
21:20 Le iene Show (VARIETY, IN-DEPTH, NEWS)
The 7
9.15 pm Eight and a half (NEWS ‘, IN-DEPTH)
TV 8
21:30 Under siege (FILM)
NINE
21:30 All against him (FILM)
7 GOLD
20:45 The bis process (SPORTS IN-DEPTH)
20 Mediaset
21:11 Transformers (FILM)
Rai 4
21:20 John Wick 3 – Parabellum (FILM)
Sky
21:20 The Positive Side (FILM)
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301)
21:15 Divine – The girlfriend of the otherRomantic comedy with a surreal touch with Matilda De Angelis and Callum Turner. An English journalist, in Rome for the papal elections, becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun (GER 2020)
Cinema Two (ch. 302)
21:15 Waiting for the king
Tom Hanks in a Tom Tykwer film. An American businessman reacts to the economic crisis by trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government (USA 2016)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303)
21:15 Hell on the Border- Legendary cowboyWestern with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West (USA 2019)
Sky One
21:15 Antonino Chef Academy (Reality)