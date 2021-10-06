News

Tonight, October 5th, in prime time on the main TV channels

Posted on
Among the appointments of this evening the return of Le Iene show on Italia uno, but also a lot of current events (Carta Bianca) and unmissable TV films (Transformers)

Tonight, Tuesday 5 October, there is a wide choice for television lovers. The autumn weather invites more and more to stay in front of the TV to watch a good movie or relax with light or in-depth broadcasts. Here is a rundown of what you can see in prime time on the main channels.

Rai Uno

21:25 Morgane, brilliant detective (TV SERIES)

Rai Due

21:20 I want to be a magician (REALITY)

Rai Tre

21:20 White paper (NEWS ‘, IN-DEPTH)

Network 4

21:20 Outside the choir (NEWS ‘, IN-DEPTH)

Channel 5

21:20 Light of your eyes (TV SERIES)

Italy One

21:20 Le iene Show (VARIETY, IN-DEPTH, NEWS)

The 7

9.15 pm Eight and a half (NEWS ‘, IN-DEPTH)

TV 8

21:30 Under siege (FILM)

NINE

21:30 All against him (FILM)

7 GOLD

20:45 The bis process (SPORTS IN-DEPTH)

20 Mediaset

21:11 Transformers (FILM)

Rai 4

21:20 John Wick 3 – Parabellum (FILM)

Sky

21:20 The Positive Side (FILM)

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301)

21:15 Divine – The girlfriend of the otherRomantic comedy with a surreal touch with Matilda De Angelis and Callum Turner. An English journalist, in Rome for the papal elections, becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun (GER 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302)

21:15 Waiting for the king
Tom Hanks in a Tom Tykwer film. An American businessman reacts to the economic crisis by trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government (USA 2016)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303)

21:15 Hell on the Border- Legendary cowboyWestern with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West (USA 2019)

Sky One

21:15 Antonino Chef Academy (Reality)


